'Parliament's winter session could be held in old building'

The winter session of Parliament could be held in the old building as some construction work of the new building may stretch beyond the stipulated completion time, sources said on Monday.

The government had aimed to complete the new Parliament building before the winter session which usually starts from the third week of November.

The building is a once in a lifetime and complex project that is being constructed on a very challenging timeline, the sources said, asserting that construction has been going on round-the-clock with all hands on deck.

The building's civil works have been almost completed, but finishing work, electrical work, among others, might continue till the end of this year, they said.

To expedite pace of construction, works such as making furniture, carpets, wall murals and other items for furnishing the building are going on along with the construction of the building at different locations, the sources said.

They suggested that at this moment, it is difficult to specify a completion date. Therefore, one cannot rule out the winter session being held in the old building, the sources said.

A senior government functionary said the winter session is likely to be held in the old Parliament building.

With construction work on the Parliament premises, several of its entry and exit points are closed.

The new triangular Parliament building is part of the redevelopment project of the Central Vista - the nation's power corridor. The project also envisages a common central secretariat, new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, and new vice-president's enclave, among others. Even after the building is fully furnished, the sources said, around 15-20 days would be required to acquaint and train staffers to ensure smooth conduct of Parliament sessions and all assistance to MPs.

For this, mock drills and exercises would be organised for Lok Sabha Secretariat, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, National Informatics Centre, ITDC and house keeping staffers, they said.

