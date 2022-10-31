63 police personnel get Home Minister's Special Operation Medal

As many as 63 police personnel belonging to five states were on Monday named for the 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal' for the year 2022. According to an official notification, among the awardees, 19 police personnel are from Delhi, 16 from Punjab, 13 from Telangana, 11 from Maharashtra and four from Jammu and Kashmir.

The awardees include two additional director general of police rank officers, two deputy inspector general of police (DIG) rank officers, two assistant inspector general of police rank officers, two superintendents of police (SP), and three deputy SP rank officers.

The others are inspector, sub-inspector, head constable, and constable-rank police personnel.

