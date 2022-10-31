Left Menu

Ekta Diwas: Run for Unity event held in Maha's Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 31-10-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:03 IST
Ekta Diwas: Run for Unity event held in Maha's Latur
A 'Run for Unity' event was held in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also celebrated as Ekta Diwas nationwide.

The run started and ended at the district sports complex here and passed through Ausa Road and Rajiv Gandhi Chowk.

Among those who attended the event were Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Abhinay Goyal and Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, both of whom extolled the virtues of Sardar Patel and appealed to people to take all efforts to ensure the unity and development of the country.

