Celebrate teachers with Brainly 'Shikshak of The Year' 2022

For India's 264 MN school-going children, teachers form an intrinsic part of their learning process. In its continued efforts to recognise and celebrate India's best teachers, Brainly, India's leading online education platform announces the second edition of Brainly 'Shikshak of the Year' starting October 27, 2022. This year's edition is organized in partnership with Schoolnet India, Lenovo and Prosus Ventures. Initiated in 2020, Brainly 'Shikshak of the Year' is an ode to the commitment, knowledge and passion of teachers who often go the extra mile to ensure continuity in learning. The contest is a one-of-a-kind initiative allowing students to come forward and nominate their favourite teachers and mentors as uniquely as they can. Based on popular votes by the Brainly community of 55 MN Indian users, the winning educators will win a cash prize of INR 75K each across categories.

The nominations are open for educators across all subjects under the categories of: • Best School Teacher/Principal • Best Offline Tutor - Teachers in Tuition or coaching centers) • Best Online Tutor/Educator - Influencers / YouTubers in education category • Most Innovative Teacher (Created by Schoolnet India) - Teachers focusing on critical thinking, curiosity, and conceptual clarity in online or offline classes In addition to the winning teacher of any school, a donation of INR 375K will be made to the school to enhance their infrastructure for online teaching. The best student nominator in each category will also be rewarded with cash prizes worth 35K each along with Lenovo Tab P11 sponsored by Lenovo.

Nominations for Brainly 'Shikshak Of The Year' 2022 are underway and can be accessed via https:hikshak.brainly.in/ till 4th November, 2022.

Speaking on the initiative, Michał Borkowski, CEO, Brainly, said, ''Growing up, all of us have been impacted by our teachers, either for what they have taught or for the way they have guided us even beyond the classrooms. Brainly 'Shikshak of The Year' is a unique effort to recognise, celebrate and reward India's best teachers whose commitment to education is unmatched. We are excited to have Prosus Ventures, Lenovo and Schoolnet India as our partners in this endeavor. Looking forward to a successful edition.'' Brainly 'Shikshak of the Year' 2022 is organized in partnership with Prosus Ventures along with the leading technology company Lenovo and edtech service provider Schoolnet India. With a strong vision to leverage technology for a better tomorrow, Lenovo will give out tabs to the three student winners for their best nominations. Schoolnet India, the leading edtech service provider, has created a special award category for this edition to gratify teachers who have focused on critical thinking, curiosity, and conceptual clarity in online or offline classes in the most innovative ways.

Commenting on the partnership, Prashant Mehrishi, Chief Learning Officer, Schoolnet India, said, ''Schoolnet is proud to partner with Brainly 'Shikshak of the Year'. We have always believed that teachers play the most central role in the educative process and our work to empower teachers reflects this. Teachers are a pillar of strength and guiding forces in students' lives and have continuously taken on new roles and skills to live up to this, especially in the last two years. We feel humbled to have interacted with so many teachers over the years and this award is a small yet important step in us celebrating their hard work and commitment.'' Chandrika Jain, Director of Marketing, Lenovo India, said, ''Lenovo as an organization strongly believes in providing the technology and end-to-end learning solutions to make smarter education accessible to everyone. Our goal is to provide the right kind of devices that are easily operable, highly portable, affordable, and tablets are an excellent fit. Tablets have consistently been chosen as the device of preference by students and parents. With our partnership with Brainly for their 'Shikshak of the Year' contest this year, we hope to equip more learners to thrive and succeed in the hybrid future.'' Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Edtech, said, ''Education is the great equalizer, but access is the great challenge. We are happy to support companies like Brainly that help to democratize access to quality education around the world. The past few years have put education and online learning in the spotlight, and teachers have had to transform and adapt faster than ever. We are proud to support Brainly's 'Shikshak of the Year' award to honor teachers across India that have worked tirelessly to educate students during this transformative period.'' About Brainly Brainly is India's leading learning platform with the largest Knowledge Base for all school subjects and grades. Brainly has a user base of over 5.5 crore Indian students, parents, and teachers who rely on Brainly to accelerate learning through our doubt clearance classes.

Learn more about Brainly at www.brainly.in.

