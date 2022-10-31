Career Track Focus Pays Off for JAGSoM: Highest Stipend for the Industry Internship Program up 48 percent

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) The PGDM class of 21-23 at JAGSoM has secured 100% internships with 204 offers from 78 organizations. The highest stipend for the batch has grown by 48% to INR 2,25,000. Around 29% of candidates have been offered internships by ITES and tech start-ups followed by NBFC (17%), FMCG & E-Commerce (10%), Automotive & Manufacturing (9%), Consulting (5%), Telecommunication (3%) and other (9%) with biotechnology, renewal energy, banking & real estate. The Industry Internship Programme at JAGSoM is an immersive capstone experience after post completion of five terms covering required core, specialisation electives and career-track courses. Students spend 16 weeks in the industry learning as well as contributing to the organization, under the joint mentorship of a faculty and an industry executive.

Highest INR 225000 Median INR 67500 Average INR 76524 Speaking about the internship outcomes, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, JAGSoM said, “The Industry Internship Program at JAGSoM is a capstone intervention unlike the conventional Summer Internship which is an interim intervention. At JAGSoM, participants go for internship post the Career Tracks. JAGSoM participants undertake any one of the seven career tracks - Fintech, Capital Markets, Banking, Martech, Sales & Service, Business Analytics, and HR Tech, depending on their career choice, in terms of roles and sectors. This year’s outcome of the IIP placements is a testament that recruiters are finding better talent fit at JAGSoM campus. Recruiters also find this approach better suited to make final placement offers, where there is an opportunity to ascertain the culture fit of the candidate over the 16 weeks window. Majority of recruiters at JAGSoM have appreciated this engagement driven approach for final placements, which a departure from the conventional ‘mela’ approach followed in Indian B-Schools,” he further added. Participants have been offered various roles as interns, such as Functional Consultant, Business Analyst, Market Research Analyst, Data Analyst, Machine Learning Research, New Product Development, Category Management, Financial & Corporate Advisory, Sales EA, Digital Marketing & Social Media, Business Operations, Marketing Analyst, Financial Analyst, Financial Modelling, Supply chain to name a few. Some of the top recruiters for Internship are HARMAN International (A Samsung Company), Dun & Bradstreet, Wipro, Capgemini, Tata Consumer, Smart Stream, Akshayakalpa Organic, Enquero (A Genpact Company), Festo India, Tejas Networks, Biocon along with new age companies including UrbanPiper, DaveAI, Nurture Agtech Farms, Bohni, Go, Mechanic, SkinQ, Fundsroom, Briisk to name few. Speaking about Internship Placements, Starlin Manjali, Student In-Charge for Placements, Class of 21-23 said, “Firstly, I would like to thank JAGSoM for providing us with the opportunity in desired Career aspiration via superior Career Track Program. The option of Career Track helped me to divide my interests and develop my career in a planned manner based on my passion. Fast forward today, I have pursued Capital Markets as my Career Track and secured an internship as Equity Research Intern, which helps me to apply the learning. I am happy for this opportunity and thank JAGSoM for providing me with this career pathway aligned to my learning.” For more information, please visit: www.jagsom.com. About JAGSoM JagdishSheth School of Management (JAGSoM) is amongst the first 6 business schools in India to be awarded the AACSB accreditation. It is Globally Ranked in QS Masters Global Ranking 2022 in 101+ Band for PGDM Marketing, 101+ Band for PGDM Analytics & Digital Business and 151+ Band in PGDM Finance. JAGSoM has emerged as a top business school in terms of Future Orientation and Learning Experience (Ranked All India 12th for Future Orientation and ranked All India 20th for Learning Experience). JAGSoM is also ranked as 14th amongst private business schools of India. Programs at JAGSoM include 1. 2 year Full Time Residential Programs a. PGDM: Focusses on grooming T Shaped professionals for Industry 4.0, with the option to major in Marketing, Finance, HRM, Analytics& Digital Business. The program focuses on creating futuristic careers in new-age industries for new age roles, with option of Career Tracks in the areas of MarTech, Sales & Services, Financial Analytics, Banking, Capital Markets, Business Analytics and Digital HR. b. PGDM (Marketing Major) - For those who wish to pursue a career in Marketing (with option of career tracks in MarTech or Sales & Service).

c. PGDM (Finance Major) - For those who wish to pursue a career in Finance (with option of career tracks in Financial Analytics, Capital Markets or Banking).

d. PGDM (Analytics & Digital Business Major) - For those who wish to pursue a career in Business Analytics (with option of career track in Business Analytics).

e. PGDM (HRM Major) - For those who wish to pursue a career in Human Resources Management (with option of career track in Digital HR) 2. International MBA - Gateway to Global Careers The International MBA program at JAGSoM is a pathway program with four terms at JAGSoM, Greater Mumbai campus and 1 Year at our global partner schools: a. State University of New York, Albany, USA b. University of Wollongong, Sydney Business School, Sydney, Australia c. Kedge Business School, France 3. International BBA i. International Immersion Track - Four Year BBA Honours at JAGSoM, Greater Mumbai campus with opportunity of International Immersion with our partners ii. International Pathway Track - 2 years in JAGSoM, Greater Mumbai campus and 2 years at our global partner schools: a. State University of New York, Albany, USA b. University of Wollongong, Sydney Business School, Sydney, Australia c. Kedge Business School, France Actively engaged in research and consulting, JAGSoM hosts several Centers of Excellence such as AIM-Parasuraman Centre of Service Excellence and Vithala Rao Centre for Business Analytics. JAGSoM is led by eminent board with globally acclaimed scholar Padma BhushanProf.JagdishSheth as the Chairman. JAGSoM has four distinct anchors that support its overall educational philosophy: • Grooming T shaped professionals with a unique curriculum aligned to the needs of industry 4.0 • the program is delivered by domain specialist faculty, with professional experience in the industry.

• Global connects through partnerships with globally acclaimed business schools preparing for career tracks in new-age areas.

• Industry-connect programs to groom “Beyond Tomorrow” professionals.

