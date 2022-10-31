Rajasthan chief minister to inaugurate Pushkar fair on Tuesday
Traditional and fusion bands will also showcase their performance in the fair. Delicious delicacies and beautiful craftsmanship will also be featured at the fair, the spokesperson added.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will on Tuesday inaugurate the Pushkar fair here.
This time, the eight-day event will be held without the popular cattle fair owing to the spread of lumpy skin disease.
The chief minister will inaugurate the fair at Pushkar Sarovar by lighting the lamp and participating in Maha Aarti, an official spokesperson said.
Under the 'Pushkar Chalo Abhiyan', lakhs of tourists from different countries have been invited by the Rajasthan Tourism Department.
Along with the fair, various competitions are organised. Traditional and fusion bands will also showcase their performance in the fair. Delicious delicacies and beautiful craftsmanship will also be featured at the fair, the spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Appealing to vote for Kharge for Congress president not violation of AICC guidelines: Ashok Gehlot
Electoral Bond scheme 'biggest scam' of free India: Ashok Gehlot
Relations with Gandhi family after party polls will be as they have been for 50 years: Ashok Gehlot
Only Rahul Gandhi can challenge BJP, Modi; assure all support to new Cong chief: Ashok Gehlot
Centre, Rajasthan govt focusing on health sector; huge increase in MBBS seats: Ashok Gehlot