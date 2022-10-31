Left Menu

Hyderabad cops mandate anti-drug committees in all colleges

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Monday issued an notification mandating all colleges and others educational institutions to constitute anti-drug committees in their institutions.Each committee should comprise a minimum of five members drawn from faculty and students, a press release from the city police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:23 IST
Each committee should comprise a minimum of five members drawn from faculty and students, a press release from the city police said. The panel is primarily tasked to prevent drug abuse by equipping young people with the life skills to deal with different situations. This would prevent them towards turning to drugs and resist peer pressure to use the banned substances. ''A safe environment enables students to channelise their energies properly and evolve as responsible citizens. To ensure such a milieu, the committees should work with determination,'' Anand said, while reiterating the firm stance of the state government and the city police against the illicit drug trade and abuse.

Since the colleges returned to normalcy after the pandemic-induced disruption during the last two years, the police have now taken up a double pronged strategy-legal action alongside sensitising the youngsters which eventually cuts down the demand side in the illicit drug trade, the release further said.

These committees will also liaise with the local police to tip off on usage or possession or sale or purchase of drugs. Citizens can inform the Hyderabad Police Narcotics Enforcement Wing through specified phone numbers.

