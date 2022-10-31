Active citizenry most effective weapon against corruption: J-K LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the most powerful weapon against corruption was active citizenry and cautioned officials against indulging in graft.

He was speaking after virtually attending the inaugural function of the vigilance awareness week. The LG also paid tributes to the country's first home minister on his birth anniversary.

''It is our resolve to build a corruption-free Jammu and Kashmir and no one indulging in corrupt practices will be spared,'' the LG said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sinha claimed that a new and transparent corruption-free system had been established in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, adding that earlier, corruption was a norm in the erstwhile state.

LG said the new system was further strengthened with cutting-edge technology and administrative reforms. ''We continue to build an efficient, transparent and accountable system at all levels for seamless delivery of services'', he said.

Sinha said for Jammu and Kashmir to become Aatmanirbhar, it was important for its citizens to work towards a shared ambition of a better life and development.

The LG commended the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for bringing culprits to book. He said action had been taken against 445 people accused of graft, this year.

''We have to set big goals and make collective efforts to speed up our socio-economic development and achieve the targets within the timeline. The policies and decision-making must reflect people's participation, their needs and aspirations,'' he said.

Sinha asked the ACB and administrative departments to work in collaboration and make the best use of digital platforms, big data and other latest interventions.

Terming awareness and public participation necessary for a more effective fight against corruption, he asked all the stakeholders to participate in the programmes organised by the administration, educational institutions and the ACB among others.

''I urge the people to use ACB's helpline number to inform the bureau about any official asking for bribe. I expect all the officials to work with absolute honesty,'' the LG said.

In his tribute to Sardar Patel, Sinha said, ''He was an embodiment of values which not only integrated India but also set a living example of honesty and integrity in public life. He always encouraged government officials to render their services without fear and favour.'' PTI AB AB CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)