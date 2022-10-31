Class 10 student gang-raped in Gurugram hotel, 2 of 5 accused held

Left Menu

A class 10 student has been allegedly raped by five youths, including her friends, after taking her to a hotel here, police said on Monday.Two of the five accused in the Saturday night incident were arrested on Monday, a police officer said.According to the complaint filed by the 14-year-old victims mother, her daughter had left the house at around 12.30 pm on Saturday.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A class 10 student has been allegedly raped by five youths, including her friends, after taking her to a hotel here, police said on Monday.

Two of the five accused in the Saturday night incident were arrested on Monday, a police officer said.

According to the complaint filed by the 14-year-old victim's mother, her daughter had left the house at around 12.30 pm on Saturday. She thought that her daughter might have gone for a walk in the nearby park.

''When she did not return for long we started searching for her but could not trace her. At around 10 am on Sunday my daughter was found near the house,'' the victim's mother stated in the police complaint.

Asked where she was the entire night, she told her mother that she was taken to a hotel by her two friends on a bike where the two youths and three others allegedly raped her, the police said, adding the accused also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about this.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.

The girl was taken to the civil hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed rape, the police said.

DCP West Deepak Saharan said two accused were arrested on Monday evening and they are being interrogated while a hunt is on to nab the other accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

