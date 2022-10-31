Left Menu

Mumbai girl who left home to meet social media friend traced to Haridwar

A 15-year-old girl who left for Delhi reportedly to meet her boyfriend after getting acquainted with him on a photo and video sharing social networking service was traced in Haridwar on Monday, a Mumbai police official said.The girl had gone missing on Friday, after which her kin filed a kidnapping case, the Bhoiwada police station official said.Our probe found she was in touch with a minor boy from Delhi. The boys kin had filed a kidnapping case in Delhi as he too was missing.

A 15-year-old girl who left for Delhi reportedly to meet her boyfriend after getting acquainted with him on a photo and video sharing social networking service was traced in Haridwar on Monday, a Mumbai police official said.

The girl had gone missing on Friday, after which her kin filed a kidnapping case, the Bhoiwada police station official said.

''Our probe found she was in touch with a minor boy from Delhi. The boy's kin had filed a kidnapping case in Delhi as he too was missing. Using technical surveillance, we managed to trace her and the boy first to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, and then to Haridwar in Uttarakhand,'' he said.

''Our team is in Delhi, where the minors will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee. Further action will be taken as per their medical reports and directives of the CWC,'' the Bhoiwada police station official added.

