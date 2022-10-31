Left Menu

Man arrested in UP for selling fake diploma certificate

Ashish Puri was finally arrested on Monday, the police officer said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:10 IST
Man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly ''selling'' fake diploma in pharmacy certificate to student for Rs 2.50 lakh, police said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Krishna Kumar said the student Sandeep Srivastav wanted to take admission in D-pharma course for which he met the accused Ashish Puri who ran a consultancy a few years ago.

Puri promised Srivastav that he would get his admission to the course done and took Rs 2.5 lakh while assuring him that he needs to appear only for examination. Srivastav was also told that he would get his marsheet and certificate later owing to the Covid pandemic, the police officer said. In November 2020, Shrivastav got the certificate and marksheet. But upon inquiry with the Swami Vivekanand University at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, he found the documents to be fake,'' the SP (city) said.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Shrivastav also alleged that when he raised the matter with Ashish Puri, the accused and his brother and refused to return the money and also threatened to kill him.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged a case on April 30 this year. Ashish Puri was finally arrested on Monday, the police officer said.

