Maha: ZP education official held for bribery
PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A Zilla Parishad education official was nabbed on Monday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.
An official said the accused had sought the bribe from an educational institute owner who wanted permission to create Classes VIII, IX and X.
''The accused sought Rs 50,000 to forward the plea to the office of the education deputy director. He was held in a trap while accepting the bribe,'' the official of the Solapur unit of ACB said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Anti Corruption Bureau
- Solapur
- Zilla Parishad
- X. ''
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Monkeys 'own' land in this Maharashtra village
Maharashtra: Four members of family fall into Vaitarna river ghat, two of them drown
Maharashtra: Shinde camp MLA urges CM to not field candidate for Andheri East bypoll
Congress presidential polls: 797 party delegates to vote in Maharashtra
Maharashtra sees 440 COVID-19 cases, one death, 437 recoveries