BJP leader booked for threatening doctor in UP's Shahjahanpur

A case has been registered against a BJP leader for allegedly threatening and pointing a gun at a doctor on duty at the Government Medical College here, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The FIR was lodged late Sunday night, he said.

An FIR was also registered against the doctor on a complaint by the mother of a patient who is known to the BJP leader.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Dr Karan Gupta was on duty at midnight at the Government Medical College (GMC) here when city resident Anshul Agnihotri, who complained of chest pain, was brought to the hospital.

After a preliminary examination, Agnihotri was sent for an ECG when vice-president of BJP's Mahanagar unit Rajkamal Bajpai arrived at the hospital and created a ruckus, the ASP said, quoting the FIR.

Bajpai allegedly grabbed Gupta by the neck, scuffled with him and also pointed a gun at him, the officer added.

''Late night on Saturday, there was a scuffle between Dr Karan Gupta who was on midnight duty and BJP leader Rajkamal Bajpai. A case was registered against Bajpai on Sunday on a complaint by Dr Karan Gupta.

''On Monday, a case was registered against Dr Karan Gupta on a complaint by the patient's (Anshul Agnihotri) mother,'' ASP Kumar said.

The case against Bajpai has been registered on charges of assault and threatening to kill and that against the doctor on the charge of demanding a bribe. Action will be initiated after both the matters are probed, he said.

The BJP leader, however, told PTI that the patient was known to him and he was called to the hospital by Agnihotri's family members as he was allegedly not getting proper treatment.

Bajpai alleged that the doctor was busy playing games on his mobile phone in his room and when asked to check on the patient, he said the case was not in his control and the patient should be taken elsewhere.

The BJP leader also said that the family asked the doctor for a stretcher for the patient but he told them to look for it themselves.

After this, the patient was somehow taken to a private hospital and admitted there, Bajpai said.

BJP workers staged a protest outside the Kotwali police station in the evening.

