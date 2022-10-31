Morbi tragedy: Gujarat govt declares state-wide mourning on Tuesday

The Gujarat government has declared statewide mourning on November 2 to pay homage to victims of the Morbi bridge collapse.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation post the tragedy in which 134 people were killed on Sunday evening when the suspended bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

''The Gujarat government has decided to observe state-wide mourning on November 2. (The National) Flag will be flown at half mast in the state and no official function will be held,'' Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

He informed this decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)