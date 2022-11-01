Four J-K cops awarded Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal

A deputy inspector general and a senior superintendent of police are among four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who have been awarded the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for 2022, an official spokesperson said.

A total of 63 officers and officials from across the country were awarded the medal this year.

DIG Vivek Gupta, SSP Chandan Kohli, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sachit Sharma and Selection Grade Constable Vicky Kumar were awarded the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for showing valour during an operation, the spokesperson said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh congratulated all the awardees for their achievement and hoped it will boost their morale, he said.

Singh thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the government for recognising the professionalism and dedication of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel time and again.