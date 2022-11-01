Left Menu

Four J-K cops awarded Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:23 IST
Four J-K cops awarded Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A deputy inspector general and a senior superintendent of police are among four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who have been awarded the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for 2022, an official spokesperson said.

A total of 63 officers and officials from across the country were awarded the medal this year.

DIG Vivek Gupta, SSP Chandan Kohli, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sachit Sharma and Selection Grade Constable Vicky Kumar were awarded the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for showing valour during an operation, the spokesperson said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh congratulated all the awardees for their achievement and hoped it will boost their morale, he said.

Singh thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the government for recognising the professionalism and dedication of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel time and again.

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan join hands in probe

INSIGHT-Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan join hands in probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022