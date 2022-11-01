Left Menu

To get minor’s blood for removing obstacles to marriage, man rapes girl

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 01-11-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:39 IST
To get minor’s blood for removing obstacles to marriage, man rapes girl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man in West Bengal's Bankura district allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl so that he can get blood from her private parts which, he believed, would help remove obstacles for his marriage, police said on Monday.

The accused man who is a private tutor, and his advisor, a tantrik, were arrested.

The incident occurred in a village under Bishnupur police station.

Police said that the man was anxious about marriage as he was getting old when he was advised by the tantrik that if he can bring a cloth soaked in blood from the private part of a minor girl, his problems could be solved.

The accused, a private tutor, then raped his student who studies in class 2 in order to get the desired blood, police said.

After the girl told her parents what had happened, she was taken to a hospital and a complaint was lodged against the tutor.

The teacher was arrested last week while the tantrik was taken into custody by the police on Sunday.

Police said the child is stable now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022