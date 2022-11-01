UP Minister Jaiveer Singh to inaugurate Vraj Raj Utsav in Mathura Tuesday
The 11-day Vraj Raj Utsav will be inaugurated here by Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Tuesday, an official said.
The aim of the event is to attract international tourists and promote local artists, said Nagendra Pratap the CEO of UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad said, while talking to reporters.
It is a joint venture of the UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad, Department of Tourism and Culture and the district administration.
