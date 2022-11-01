Left Menu

UP Minister Jaiveer Singh to inaugurate Vraj Raj Utsav in Mathura Tuesday

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:45 IST
UP Minister Jaiveer Singh to inaugurate Vraj Raj Utsav in Mathura Tuesday
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The 11-day Vraj Raj Utsav will be inaugurated here by Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Tuesday, an official said.

The aim of the event is to attract international tourists and promote local artists, said Nagendra Pratap the CEO of UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad said, while talking to reporters.

It is a joint venture of the UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad, Department of Tourism and Culture and the district administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022