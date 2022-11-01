Army, Jammu University begins five-day youth festival in Bhaderwah

The Army and the University of Jammu on Monday commenced a five-day youth festival at the university's Bhaderwah campus in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The fest, titled 'Sangam 2022', was inaugurated by General officer Commanding (GoC) 16 Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh in the presence of the chief guest, Maj Gen Ajay Kumar (GOC) Delta force, they said.

The event is being held after a pandemic-induced break of two years following a decline in the cases, they said.

Inaugurating the event, Lt Gen Singh said the people of this region, especially the youths, should rise above the differences and secure a bright future for themselves.

Approximately 1,200 students from 34 colleges and universities from the entire Jammu region are participating in this event whose theme is 'national integration and harmony', Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

A total of 40 events including paragliding, river rafting, rock climbing, rappelling and ziplining have been planned during this five-day festival, he added.

The GOC 16 Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh while lauding the role of the Army that it's an iconic festival involving the youths in a positive activity. ''The cultural programme presented by the students depicted mutual harmony and brotherhood which is an integral part of the culture of the Chenab region,'' he said.

''Youth festival is an appropriate platform to showcase talent. We hope the festival is successful and every year we can increase the stature and scale of the programme. The university has put in all efforts to make the programme successful,'' Singh added.

The Rector of Jammu University's Bhadarwah Campus Prof Rahul Gupta in his welcome address congratulated the youth for resuming Sangam-2022.

He also highlighted the role of youth in developing the nation and the importance of the Army in one’s life. Cultural and sporting events are a great medium towards aligning the perception of youth towards a positive end and portraying an overall image of the Indian army as a harbinger of peace, officials said.

