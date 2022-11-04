Left Menu

UP: 8-year-old missing boy found dead in pond

PTI | Banda | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:41 IST
UP: 8-year-old missing boy found dead in pond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an eight-year-old boy was recovered from a pond on Friday, a day after he went missing from an Anganwadi centre here, police said.

Shivdarshan alias Tannu (8) had gone missing after he went to attend classes at the centre in Bisandi village on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said.

Prima facie it seems that the boy died due to drowning and no foul play has been found so far, he said The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding a case has been registered against unknown persons at Bisanda police station, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022