UP: 8-year-old missing boy found dead in pond

The body of an eight-year-old boy was recovered from a pond on Friday, a day after he went missing from an Anganwadi centre here, police said.

Shivdarshan alias Tannu (8) had gone missing after he went to attend classes at the centre in Bisandi village on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said.

Prima facie it seems that the boy died due to drowning and no foul play has been found so far, he said The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding a case has been registered against unknown persons at Bisanda police station, the ASP said.

