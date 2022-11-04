Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl enjoys filter coffee in Bengaluru's heritage restaurant, terms it wonderful experience

Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl enjoyed ''Masale Dosa'' and ''Filter Coffee'' at the Bengaluru's heritage South Indian vegetarian restaurant 'Vidyarthi Bhavan', and said he ''will take back this wonderful experience to Seattle''.

Siegl is in the city to attend the three-day ''Invest Karnataka''- Global Investors Meet (GIM), which concludes on Friday.

''We were happy and proud to have Mr. Zev Siegl, Cofounder of Starbucks at VidyarthiBhavan. He enjoyed our MasaleDose and Coffee. He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights,'' Vidyarthi Bhavan said in a tweet.

The tweet has pictures of Siegl, co-founder of Starbucks, a coffee giant, enjoying masale dosa and filter coffee, for which the South Bengaluru restaurant is famous, and can also be seen sharing some moments with its owner Ramakrishna Adiga and other staff members. He also clicked some pictures of staff in action, catering to the customers.

Siegl in a note penned to Vidyarthi Bhavan said, ''My Friends, It is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle.'' Located in the heart of Gandhi Bazaar in Basavanagudi, Vidyarthi Bhavan was established initially to cater to school children (hence the name), by Venkataramana Ural in 1943. Parameshwara Ural, who later took over subsequently, sold it to the present owner Ramakrishna Adiga in 1970.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)