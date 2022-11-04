Left Menu

Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl enjoys filter coffee in Bengaluru's heritage restaurant

He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights, Vidyarthi Bhavan said in a tweet.The tweet has pictures of Siegl, co-founder of retail coffee giant Starbucks, enjoying masale dosa and filter coffee, for which the south Bengaluru restaurant is famous, and can also be seen sharing some moments with its owner Ramakrishna Adiga and other staff members.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:00 IST
Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl enjoys filter coffee in Bengaluru's heritage restaurant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl enjoyed 'masale dosa' and filter coffee at Bengaluru's heritage South Indian vegetarian restaurant 'Vidyarthi Bhavan', and said he ''will take back this wonderful experience to Seattle''.

Siegl is in the city to attend the three-day ''Invest Karnataka'' - Global Investors Meet (GIM), which concluded here on Friday.

''We were happy and proud to have Mr. Zev Siegl, Cofounder of Starbucks at Vidyarthi Bhavan. He enjoyed our Masale Dose and Coffee. He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights,'' Vidyarthi Bhavan said in a tweet.

The tweet has pictures of Siegl, co-founder of retail coffee giant Starbucks, enjoying 'masale dosa' and filter coffee, for which the south Bengaluru restaurant is famous, and can also be seen sharing some moments with its owner Ramakrishna Adiga and other staff members. He also clicked some pictures of staff in action, catering to the customers.

Siegl, in a note penned to Vidyarthi Bhavan, said: ''My Friends, It is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle.'' Located in the heart of Gandhi Bazaar in Basavanagudi, Vidyarthi Bhavan was established initially to cater to school children (hence the name), by Venkataramana Ural in 1943. Parameshwara Ural, who later took over the restaurant, subsequently sold it to the present owner Ramakrishna Adiga in 1970.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022