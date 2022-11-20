First Person: Saving lives and preventing the spread of cholera in Haiti
A community health worker in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, has been describing how she is going door-to-door to raise awareness about cholera prevention.
UN News | Updated: 20-11-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:17 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haitians hope for fuel supplies after police break up gang blockade at terminal
U.S. charges Haitian gang leaders for 2021 missionary kidnapping
Young people reconsidering parenthood due to climate change, UNICEF poll reveals
Young Haitians bond over sport, earrings and pineapple jam
Young Haitians bond over sports, earrings and pineapple jam