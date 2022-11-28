Left Menu

PM Modi to attend concluding event of World Ayurveda Congress in Goa on Dec 11

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:00 IST
PM Modi to attend concluding event of World Ayurveda Congress in Goa on Dec 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the concluding function of World Ayurveda Congress and inauguration of the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa on December 11, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. Talking to reporters, Sawant said the prime minister will attend the inauguration of the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal in Pernem taluka of North Goa.

He will later be present for the concluding function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress in Panaji, which will be inaugurated on December 8, he said.

Ayurveda scholars from 37 countries will participate in the World Ayurveda Congress, which is the biggest event of the AYUSH ministry, the chief minister said.

Consultations for ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy streams of medicine will be held during the event, he added.

