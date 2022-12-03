Kumar Rajendran, Chairman of Dr. MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women Received Doctorate Degree from the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju

Mr. Kumar Rajendran, Chairman of Dr. MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, was awarded the doctorate degree by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Law and Justice Shri KirenRijiju at the 12th convocation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU), Chennai, recently (on 2nd Dec. 2022). He received the degree for completing his research work on "Criminalisation of Politics in India - A critical study''. The event had the presence of the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu and Chancellor of the varsity Shri R N Ravi, Hon'ble Minister for Law Shri S Regupathy and the University Vice-chancellor, Professor (Dr.) N. S. Santosh Kumar. Totally, 5176 people who have completed diploma and research courses in the University were awarded degrees in the ceremony. Apart from this, 41 people who excelled in education also received medals. Image: Union Minister of Law and Justice KirenRijiju awarded Da octorate degree to Kumar Rajendran, Chairman, Dr. MGR-Janaki College for Wo men

