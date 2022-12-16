Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation, a do good vision of K Raheja Realty - reaffirms its commitment of creating a public-spirited society with 'HOPE' 2022

Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation, a do good vision of K Raheja Realty, possesses a rich heritage of bringing about a positive difference in society by staying true to their mission of creating a benevolent and compassionate community through multiple ventures be it education, health, and various charitable ventures. With relentless dedication the foundation took a step forward towards Cancer Care by associating with Tata Memorial Hospital & IMPACCT Foundation for 'HOPE 2022'. Amongst the various social ventures of the foundation, the HOPE 2022 is one of the key initiatives of the Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation.

'HOPE', a theme-based annual event organized by the IMPACCT Foundation manages the cure and treatment of young children suffering from cancer along with Tata Memorial Hospital and truly believes in the virtue of celebrating life to the fullest.

'Friendship' was the theme this year and the event witnessed over 200 children who have conquered the disease with their unceasing courage. They participated in multiple solo and group acts with immense vigor and cheer. HOPE 2022 was an awe-inspiring affair as Raheja Academia – A part of Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation students came forward to perform along with little cancer survivors. The event was also graced by Mrs Durga Sandeep Raheja (Managing Director K Raheja Realty & A Founder of Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation) and lots of prominent personalities from Bollywood and eminent players like Amol Gupte, Shaan, Mithali Raj, Chirag Shetty and many more who spread cheer among little Cancer Fighters.

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs Durga Sandeep Raheja, Managing Director, K Raheja Realty & Founder, Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation said, ''The Foundation reinforces the belief of spreading happiness and positivity to the pediatric patients and their families. HOPE is one such programme that is very close to our hearts and we are extremely privileged and delighted to be associated with and to sponsor HOPE for the third consecutive year.'' ''To ensure that their journey is a memorable one, the students of the Raheja Educational Institutions are encouraged to volunteer for services for the event, choreographing and participating in the Grand Finale dance with the patients. It is very heartening to witness the interactions between the students and the pediatric patients have created very strong and lasting bonds of friendship which is the central theme of HOPE this year,'' she added The Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation over the years has been deeply involved with various constructive efforts in its commitment to raise the quality of life of children, thereby creating a promising future for them. They have been associated with diverse programs including supporting the cancer care program at the Department of Pediatric Oncology unit at Tata Memorial. The foundation's leadership is strongly aligned to providing constant support and necessary care for children suffering from life-threatening diseases.

