IIIT student dies by suicide: Police
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT-Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly committed suicide, police said on Monday.
The student, belonging to Ranga Reddy district, was a student of Pre- University Course-II. His body was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus of the institute on Sunday, the police said.
A suicide note purportedly written by him mentioned that he alone was responsible for his death, they said.
In the note, the student cited some ''psychological'' issues he was not able to cope with and focus on his studies, the police said.
Further investigations were on, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman emphasises on no-tolerance policy in NDPS cases
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman correlates 60 years of Customs Act to 'shashtipurti' - important event in Indian tradition
India has to work on becoming self-sufficient in fertiliser production, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
Maximum alertness required to deal with drug smuggling: Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hints at one more Supplementary Demands for Grants for FY23 in Budget session.