PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3 via video conferencing, his office said on Sunday.

The PMO said the focal theme of this year's ISC is ''Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment.'' The Congress will see discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment, and the role of science & technology in achieving these objectives.

Participants are slated to discuss ways to increase the number of women in higher rungs of teaching, research, and industry, the PMO statement said. They will also deliberate on ways to increase women's number in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields, and their equal status in education, research opportunities, and economic participation.

A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held with lectures by renowned women scientists.

Several other programmes are also scheduled to be held. The event will also see a Children's Science Congress, organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children.

The Farmers' Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract young people to agriculture.

The Tribal Science Congress will be a platform for the scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge systems and practices, and will focus on the empowerment of tribal women, the PMO statement said. Held first in 1914, the 108th annual session of ISC will take place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year, the statement said.

