Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales drop 3.8 pc to 10,421 in Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 12:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday reported a 3.8 per cent decline in its dispatches to dealers at 10,421 units in December 2022.

The company had clocked wholesales of 10,834 units in December 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

For the calendar year 2022, total wholesales were at 1,60,357 units as against 1,30,768 units in 2021, a growth of 23 per cent.

The sales in 2022 were also the company's highest wholesales in the last 10 years, it said, adding the previous record was in 2012 with a total of 1,72,241 units.

TKM Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said 2022 has been ''tremendous'' for the company both in terms of new product launches such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Innova Hycross, as well as sales performance.

At the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, he said the company will showcase its sustainable offerings in the mass electrification space as well as alternate fuel technology, contributing to its ultimate goal of carbon neutrality.

