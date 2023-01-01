Left Menu

Health clinic for sex workers, their families opened in Delhi's G B Road

A first-ever health clinic for sex workers and their families has been opened in Delhis red-light area, G B Road, with facilities for routine check-ups and treatment. He said this is the first such clinic in the area and aims to solve the health issues faced by the sex workers while maintaining their dignity and respect.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 15:27 IST
Health clinic for sex workers, their families opened in Delhi's G B Road
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A first-ever health clinic for sex workers and their families has been opened in Delhi's red-light area, G B Road, with facilities for routine check-ups and treatment. The clinic was inaugurated on Sunday. It has been started in a part of a non-functional school by some civil society groups.

Shalini (name changed), a sex worker, said she hopes the facility will help her fight the stigma that she faces in visiting clinics in other parts of the city.

''Even doctors start behaving differently when they learn we are sex workers and this clinic can help change that as it is meant just for people like us,'' she told PTI.

NGO Sewa Bharti started this clinic in collaboration with Utkarsh Initiative to provide medical facilities to sex workers and their families. This clinic will have seven doctors.

''We have started this initiative on the first day of the year to start this year with the right initiative catering to the secluded and exploited strata of the society,'' said Sushil Gupta, General Secretary of Sewa Bharti Delhi Province. He said this is the first such clinic in the area and aims to solve the health issues faced by the sex workers while maintaining their dignity and respect. G B Road, or Garstin Bastion Road, is a road running from Ajmeri Gate to Lahori Gate in Delhi. It is a red-light district which has many brothels and there are estimated to be over 1,000 sex workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023