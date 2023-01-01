Left Menu

NCW received nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes against women in 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in 2022, the highest since 2014.

In 2021, the NCW had received 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,957.

Of the 30,957 complaints, the maximum of 9,710 were related to the right to live with dignity that takes into account the emotional abuse of women, followed by those related to domestic violence at 6,970 and dowry harassment at 4,600, according to NCW data accessed by PTI.

About 54.5 per cent (16,872) of the complaints were received from the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi recorded 3,004 complaints, followed by Maharashtra (1,381), Bihar (1,368) and Haryana (1,362).

According to the data, the highest number of complaints related to the right to live with dignity and domestic violence were received from Uttar Pradesh.

The number of complaints received by the NCW in 2022 is the highest since 2014, when the panel had received 33,906 complaints.

As many as 2,523 complaints were received regarding the offence of outraging the modesty of women or molestation, 1,701 were related to rape and attempt to rape, 1,623 were in connection with police apathy against women and 924 complaints were related to cyber crimes, according to the data.

