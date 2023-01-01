Mega expo on contribution of Indian science and tech a special attraction at 108th ISC

A mega expo showcasing main developments, achievements and contributions largely of Indian science and technology to society will be the special attraction at the 108th Indian Science Congress to be held in Nagpur on January 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ISC via video conferencing, his office said earlier on Sunday.

The focal theme of this year's ISC is ''Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment,'' the PMO said.

The 108th annual session of ISC will take place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year.

The technical sessions of the ISC have been divided into 14 sections under which parallel sessions will be conducted at different venues in the university's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule educational campus, a varsity release said. Apart from these 14 sections, plenary sessions will feature Nobel laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defence, IT and medical research. The technical sessions will showcase path-breaking and applied research in various streams of sciences, the release said. ''The special attraction of the event is a mega expo titled 'Pride of India '. The prominent developments, major achievements and significant contributions largely of Indian science and technology to society will be showcased in the exhibition. '''Pride of India' displays the strengths and achievements of the government, corporates, PSUs, academic and R&D institutes, innovators & entrepreneurs from all across the country,'' the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)