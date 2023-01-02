Left Menu

Maha: More than 4 lakh court cases pending in Thane judicial division

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 09:23 IST
A total of 4,09,967 court cases were pending as of December 2022-end in Thane judicial division including Palghar out of the 49,82,911 cases pending in Maharashtra, according to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) dashboard.

The pending cases in Thane included 3,03,477 criminal and 1,06,490 cases, as per NJDG, which is a national repository of data relating to cases pending and disposed of in all district and taluka courts.

The dash board stated that 1,02,714 cases (or 25.05 per cent) in Thane were pending for a period of 5 to 10 years, 87,249 cases (21.28 per cent) for 3 to 5 years, 85,226 cases (20.7 per cent) for 1 to 3 years, 73,113 (17.83 per cent) for 0 to 1 year, 46,663 (11.38 per cent) for 10 to 20 years and 10,742 (2.62 per cent) for 20 to 30 years.

As per the data, the total 49,82,911 cases pending in courts across the state included 34,15,614 criminal cases and 15,67,297 civil cases. The maximum number of 13,61,156 cases (27.32 per cent) were pending for 1 to 3 years, according to the data.

