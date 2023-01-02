Left Menu

Police scrutiny of Madrasa teachers from outside Assam: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-01-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 09:25 IST
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that all teachers who came from outside Assam to teach in Madrasas in the state may be asked to appear ''from time to time'' in the nearest police station.

The move comes after police cracked down on alleged modules of terrorist organisation Ansarul Bangla Team, and 51 Bangladeshis were discovered among the preachers at Madrasas.

Sarma said that a checklist has been prepared for the Madrasas, though the state is yet to ''enter into an agreement with stakeholders, but things are moving in the right direction".

The Assam Police is working with Muslims in the state to "rationalise" Madrasa education, he said on Sunday. There are some 3,000 registered and unregistered Madrasas in Assam.

Sarma said the police are coordinating with Bengali Muslims, who have a positive attitude towards education to create ''a good environment'' in the Madrasas.

Science and mathematics will also be taught as subjects in the Madrasas, and right to education respected and a database of teachers maintained, he said.

''They should not be considered as enemies, instead we want them as stakeholders,'' the chief minister added.

