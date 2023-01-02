Left Menu

Delhi govt launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 16:46 IST
The Delhi government launched a ''Mathematics Winter Camp'' for the city schools on Monday to bridge the learning gaps induced by the COVID-19 pandemic among students.

The camp will be run till January 14.

The initiative is expected to supplement the classroom content, improve the learning level of the Class-9 students, act as a brief exam-focused revision and enable students to address foundational concepts.

The camp will be an opportunity to work on the challenges faced throughout the academic year and the Class-9 students will be provided with additional learning support to strengthen the foundational concepts, Delhi government Advisor Reena Gupta said.

She said the camp was launched as a small-scale pilot project.

''Our students have immense capability and programmes such as the 'Mathematics Winter camp' will create a conducive environment to overcome the fear or phobia of mathematics, generate enthusiasm among students to work hard for their annual examination and be an opportunity to work on learning gaps faced throughout the academic year,'' Gupta said.

Taking into consideration the contextual needs of students, the camp will revise topics such as number systems, quadrilaterals, menstruation and chapters from the syllabus that continue to be a weak link.

Teachers will also conduct exercises related to the subject and mathematics puzzles to strengthen calculation, integers, unit conversion, divisibility, simplification and revise crucial formulas.

