Chitkara University Collaborates with ServiceNow to Offer Academic University Program

Chitkara University, today announced its partnership with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, to train students in digital skills and improve job prospects with paths to employment. This program will benefit 500 students every year and is part of a global skilling initiative called RiseUp with ServiceNow. The integrated curriculum centered around training and certification programs on the ServiceNow Platform enables students to pursue learning in a holistic way which can result in greater intellectual curiosity, enhanced problem solving, encourage critical thinking and higher understanding of digital skills while in the University. The program incorporates practical simulations, with access to ServiceNow curriculum covering subjects such as ServiceNow Advanced Fundamentals, IT Service Management, Scripting and Application Development merging text-book knowledge with practical application.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with ServiceNow, through autonomy in curriculum integration our students will benefit and create a new career path for themselves, become job ready and thrive in the digital economy. Chitkara University encourages the use of the power of technology and one of our charters is to prepare our students for the industry along with instilling discipline, integrity, civic engagement, and leadership skills." Sumeet Mathur, Vice-President, and Head of ServiceNow India Development Centre said, "ServiceNow is proud to partner with Chitkara University to build paths to simpler, faster, and equitable digital careers required in support of the Government's Skill India initiative. India is one of the fastest growing markets for ServiceNow and we're enabling thousands of Indian students, through our global skilling program - RiseUp with ServiceNow-with the opportunity to build rewarding digital careers within our fast-growing ecosystem." About Chitkara University Chitkara University is a private university located in Rajpura, Punjab, India. It offers undergraduate programs, post-graduate program and doctoral programs in fields of engineering, management, pharmacy, health sciences, nursing, hospitality, art &design and education. It is managed by the Chitkara Educational trust. Chitkara University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Relevant programmes are approved by the Council of Architecture (COA), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Indian Nursing Council (INC ) and National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT). For more information, visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

About ServiceNow ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make workflow so employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

