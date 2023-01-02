Left Menu

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:10 IST
Gondia police recruitment process begins, 44 out of 1,041 applicants appear for 22 driver posts
Forty-four out of 1,041 applicants for 22 posts of police drivers appeared on the first day of the recruitment process on Monday in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said.

Of these, tests were conducted for 34 candidates while 10 were disqualified during verification of documents, Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale said.

A total of 14,676 persons have applied for 194 police posts in the district. These posts comprise 172 for constables, for which 13,635 applications have come in, and 22 for drivers, for which 1,041persons have applied, an official had said on December 31.

The entire process will be completed by February, he said.

