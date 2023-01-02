Former ITBP D-G Deswal appointed VC of Haryana's first sports university

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Former ITBP director general S S Deswal has been appointed as the vice chancellor of the first upcoming Sports University of Haryana, a recent state government order said.

The university will come up in an about 200-acre large campus in Rai village of Sonipat district after upgrading the existing Motilal Nehru School of Sports located at the same place.

Deswal, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired from service in August, 2021. The officer was then heading the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) apart from holding the additional charge of the Border Security Force D-G.

A Haryana government order of December 27, 2022 said Deswal was being appointed as the ''first Vice Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, Sonipat, with immediate effect''.

Deswal, who has taken over the charge, told PTI that the sports university aims to start its classes from the upcoming academic session. ''The infrastructure will be created gradually. The university will cater to the training and academic needs of the players and coaches and about the equipment they require,'' he said.

Deswal said the upcoming university will work to address ''deficiencies in all sporting disciplines''. ''We will consult all state governments, universities and other institutions working in this domain,'' he said.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government had said in 2019 that the university will conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology and sports medicine.

It had said courses at the institution will include training for sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing.

The retired IPS officer also holds the rare distinction of heading all but one central force, the CISF. Deswal headed the ITBP and the SSB as a full-time charge apart from holding the charge of the CRPF, BSF and the counter-terrorist force NSG in an ''additional capacity''.

The ITBP, during his tenure, ran the Sardar Patel Covid care centre in south Delhi's Chattarpur area apart from running the first COVID-19 quarantine facility in the national capital soon after the pandemic struck in 2020. Deswal's daughter, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, is an accomplished shooter and has bagged a number of gold medals in international championships of the 10m air pistol shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)