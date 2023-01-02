Latur collegians celebrate new year by cleaning crematorium
Staff and students of a college in Latur in Maharashtra celebrated the arrival of the new year by cleaning a crematorium.
The civic-run crematorium in Khadgaon village was adopted by Sushiladevi Deshmukh Senior College five years ago and staff and students have earlier held plantation drives in the area.
''Since the crematorium was adopted by out college, we have turned it lush green,'' said principal Dr Ajay Patil, who led the drive on Sunday.
