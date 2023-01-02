Left Menu

Student allegedly stabbed multiple times by her friend at college near Bengaluru

A 19-year-old BTech student was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her friend, at a private university on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday, police said.They said attempting to end his life, the accused too stabbed himself.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:38 IST
Student allegedly stabbed multiple times by her friend at college near Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old BTech student was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her friend, at a private university on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday, police said.

They said attempting to end his life, the accused too stabbed himself. The victim girl student identified as Laya Smitha, who was rushed to hospital was declared brought dead, while the accused, identified as Pawan Kalyan, who has suffered injuries on the chest, is being treated at the hospital.

The incident occurred at the university, where the victim was studying, while the accused is said to be a BCA student from another college.

Both are said to be from a village in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district, police said, other students, who noticed the duo lying in a pool of blood, alerted the college authorities and security staff.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive or reason behind the murder. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. There was a sense of panic among the students of the college, where the incident happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023