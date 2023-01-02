Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary on Jan 3 should also be celebrated as Women's Day: JNU VC

JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Monday urged the Central government to declare social reformer Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary on January 3 as Women's Day, and celebrate it alongside March 8.

Pandit, the first women VC of the university, said it is because of the work and contribution of Phule that ''I have been able to reach where I am today''.

''It is a historic moment for all of us at the Jawaharlal Nehru University that we are celebrating the 192nd birth anniversary of Mata Savitribai Phule. It is a matter of great pride that we are organising such type of program on her for the first time in the history of the university,'' Santishree said.

''It is because of the work and contribution of Phule that society has progressed today. Because of the work and contribution of Phule, I have reached where I am today. March 8 is celebrated as Women's Day but we should celebrate Phule's birthday also as women's day,'' she added.

The VC announced that the university organised a discussion to celebrate Phule's birth anniversary.

''The university has decided to pay homage to Mata Savitribai Phule's persona as a 'Mother, Teacher, and Social Reformer'. This is the most appropriate theme of discussion and debate in an educational institution as well,'' she said. Talking about life of Phule, Santishree said she was married at the age of nine. However, when she was challenged, as an educationist she helped her husband Jotiba Phule to open schools for girls and imparted education to ''untouchables'' as well.

''Savitribai stood by her husband when he opened the first school in 1848. She also helped him in opening other 18 schools in adjoining areas. Later, Savitribai also became the part of educational society established by Jotiba in 1851. They both opened evening schools as well,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)