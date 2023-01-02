Left Menu

Brazil's Lula welcomed back by Latin American leaders

In his first full day as Brazils president, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva met with Latin American heads of state on Monday reflecting the regions desire for the country to assume a greater role on the international stage. Lulas predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, rarely travelled abroad or received visiting heads-of-state and found himself increasingly isolated.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:26 IST
Brazil's Lula welcomed back by Latin American leaders
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In his first full day as Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Latin American heads of state on Monday reflecting the region's desire for the country to assume a greater role on the international stage. Lula's predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, rarely travelled abroad or received visiting heads-of-state and found himself increasingly isolated. But regional leaders flew into Brazil to welcome the return on Lula for his third term in the presidency.

In the first half of Monday, he met with presidents Alberto Fernández of Argentina, Luis Arce of Bolivia and Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador, and later is scheduled to sit down with Chile's Gabriel Boric and Colombia's Gustavo Petro. Others also traveled to capital, Brasilia, on Sunday and congratulated Lula on his inauguration.

"It was a very powerful symbol of desire in the region that leaders want Brazil to be back," according to Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university. "Latin American leaders want an active, engaged Brazil." On Monday afternoon Lula is scheduled to meet with Wang Qishan, the vice president of China, by far Brazil's biggest export destination. Although Bolsonaro toned down his attacks on China in the latter half of his administration, it is important for China to dialogue with Lula's administration and ensure Latin America's biggest nation remains a true partner, Stuenkel said.

Lula is then scheduled to receive the president of Angola and representatives from Cuba, Venezuela and Peru.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023