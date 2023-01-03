Left Menu

'SMART' programme launched to boost R&D in Ayurveda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 00:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 00:44 IST
A special government initiative aimed to boost scientific research in healthcare areas through Ayurveda colleges and hospitals was launched on Monday.

The Scope for Mainstreaming Ayurveda Research in Teaching Professionals (SMART) programme was launched by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, the two prominent institutions under the Ayush Ministry.

The programme was launched on Monday by Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman, NCISM and Professor Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS in the presence of Prof. B S Prasad, President of Board of Ayurveda, NCISM and other senior officials.

''The 'SMART' program will have a deep longterm rejuvenating impact on research in the field of Ayurveda and it will be a great service to the nation,'' Deopujari said.

