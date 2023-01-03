Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath calls for maximum public participation in G20 conferences in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-01-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 08:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure maximum public participation in the G-20 conferences scheduled to take place in the state and enlighten students about the growing influence of India at the global level.

Many conferences of the G20 – a multinational forum – are being organised in different cities of the country of which about a dozen are slated to be held in UP, an official release issued here said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to work along 13 points to increase public participation in these meets, the release said. The 13 points include organising of cleanliness competitions, decoration of monuments, book fair, dance and music events, crafts fair, G-20 sports league, and essay and slogan writing competitions in colleges.

The administration has been directed to promote these events on social media, the government release said.

The Chief Minister has said that schoolchildren and college-going youths must be introduced to the growing influence of India world over and the objectives of the G-20.

The state government will be decorating its cities with the motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', or 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' ahead of these programmes.

The conferences will be promoted widely through audio-visual mediums at tourist places wherever the G-20 event is taking place in the state, the release said quoting the CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

