3 undertrials from Pune jail die in hospital due to ailments: Police; kin of deceased demand probe

Three undertrials lodged at the Yerawada Central Jail in Maharashtras Pune city have died due to various ailments for which they were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said.However, family members of the three deceased persons contested the claim of the jail administration and the police and staged a protest outside the jail on Monday demanding an inquiry into their death.A police official said the trio died at the Sassoon General Hospital on Saturday.One of the three undertrials was HIV positive, while another was suffering from liver cirrhosis, The third one had a heart-related ailment.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-01-2023 09:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 09:04 IST
Three undertrials lodged at the Yerawada Central Jail in Maharashtra's Pune city have died due to various ailments for which they were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said.

However, family members of the three deceased persons contested the claim of the jail administration and the police and staged a protest outside the jail on Monday demanding an inquiry into their death.

A police official said the trio died at the Sassoon General Hospital on Saturday.

''One of the three undertrials was HIV positive, while another was suffering from liver cirrhosis, The third one had a heart-related ailment. All of them died during treatment on December 31. It was a natural death,'' he added.

