Left Menu

Woman dragged under car: no injury marks on private parts, sources say after autopsy

The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old who died after she was dragged under a car for 12 kilometres shows that there were no injury marks on her private parts, police sources said on Tuesday. All five accused were sent to a three days police custody on Monday.There were no injury marks on victims private parts, a police source said after the postmortem.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:15 IST
Woman dragged under car: no injury marks on private parts, sources say after autopsy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old who died after she was dragged under a car for 12 kilometres shows that there were no injury marks on her private parts, police sources said on Tuesday. This indicates there was no sexual assault, they said. The medical board in Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday conducted the postmortem. Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car. Her body was found in Kanjhawala area. All five accused were sent to a three days police custody on Monday.

''There were no injury marks on victim's private parts,'' a police source said after the postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023