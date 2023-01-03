University of Canberra's New Bachelor of Science Allows Students to Self-curate Programs Across Specialisations

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The University of Canberra (UC), Australia has introduced a new Bachelor of Science course that will allow students greater flexibility in self-curating their own programs of study while exploring a broad range of possible areas of specialisation. It will be available for Semester One, 2023. “Graduates will find a wide range of career opportunities open to them, including in-demand roles as biomedical scientists, natural resource managers and policy officers,” said Professor Janine Deakin, Executive Dean of the University’s Faculty of Science and Technology.

“The Bachelor of Science provides a solid and versatile foundation for many careers, but also allows students to explore a broader range of opportunities and options, rather than boxing them in from the start.” Students have six specialist majors to choose from: Biomedical science; Environmental science; Human movement; Nutrition studies; Chemical science; and Biological science.

They are then able to study eight open electives in areas like health, communications, technology, or law, further diversifying their skillset and broadening their knowledge base.

“In addition to the knowledge gained, the skills acquired in this course are highly transferable – these include critical thinking, scientific reasoning, data analysis and how to communicate your research,” Professor Deakin said. “It is no coincidence that a large number of top CEOs have a Bachelor of Science!” Students pursuing the Bachelor of Science course will enjoy practical, Work Integrated Learning opportunities, undertake scenario-based study and use industry-grade lab equipment. Indian students looking to study a Bachelor of Science with the University of Canberra can avail of generous scholarships valued at up to 25% of total tuition fees for those who have achieved a grade of 70% or more. Recently, the Faculty of Science and Technology at UC also unveiled an Advanced Engineering Lab, a customisable lab for different classes, activities, and projects. The Lab provides a space in which students can build, experiment with and collaborate on robotics and IoT projects. Equipped with moveable workstations, projection capabilities for live streamed sessions, and an outdoor deck for ground and air drones, the lab also has a separate dedicated space for Higher Degree by Research students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)