Kanjhawala accident case: Victim's body handed over to family members

The body of the 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car here was handed over to her family members on Tuesday, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 17:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The body of the 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car here was handed over to her family members on Tuesday, officials said. The body was handed over after the autopsy was conducted at the Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi, following which family members proceeded for cremation. The woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, according to the police. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. The victim's uncle said, ''We have received her body. The final rites will be conducted on Tuesday evening in the Aman Vihar area. We saw the post-mortem report and we are satisfied with it.'' Sources said that doctors who conducted the autopsy have opined that there were no injury marks on her private parts. Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to the death of the woman, according to a preliminary autopsy report which also indicated ''no injury suggestive of sexual assault,'' police said on Tuesday.

Sources said that doctors who conducted the autopsy have opined that there were no injury marks on her private parts.

