Bajrang Foundation's "Jagannama Sankshema Samvatsaram" Garners Public Interest

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Bajrang Foundation, the CSR arm of Bajrang Urban Infra Private Limited (BUIPL) was incepted by the multifaceted CEO, Mr. Ambati Murali Krishna. Despite not falling into the turnover and profitability bracket to have a mandatory CSR, he started Bajrang Foundation, to contribute to the society and work alongside the Andhra Pradesh State Government strengthening the Chief Minister Shri Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government schemes. As the tycoons migrate to metros to establish a bigger footprint, Mr.AmbatiMurali Krishna believes in contributing to the land that laid the foundation to his growth. Mr.Ambati Murali Krishna commenced an extensive CSR program - Jagannama Sankshema Samvatsaram, in 51 villages, spanning over a period of one year starting from 21st December 2022 to 21st December 2023, on the eve of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday. The drive started from his native place, Mamillapalli, Ponnur Mandal. He plans to implement it in the villages in and around Ponnur. The program is planned in a way to strengthen the Government Schemes implemented by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The program comprises of: • Netrajyothi - free distribution of eyewear for people with refractive errors after a thorough check up by qualified professionals.

• NaariRithuvu - free distribution of sanitary napkins to the school going girls.

• Thalassemia screening - In order to curb the rising number of Thalassemia cases, free screening of infants, youth, pregnant women and people who plan to start their family.

• Volunteer examination - To aid the government and enhance the grama/ward volunteers knowledge, an examination is conducted based on government schemes.

• VidyaVijeta - To encourage and aid education amongst children, exam writing pads are distributed to government school children. In Mr.Ambati Murali Krishna’s first drive, on 21st December 2021, he got 1026 natives of Mamillapalli tested for refractive errors. He felicitated the government school teachers and distributed 236 exam pads to school children along with sanitary napkins to the school girls and women faculty. After the volunteer examination, certificates & gifts were awarded to the grama/ward volunteers. On 26-12-2022, the 5th day after testing, eyewear was distributed to 737 qualified residents of Mamillapalli. Alongside, the Village grama/ward Volunteers were awarded with free accidental insurance worth 5,00,000 rupees each. In continuation, a similar drive was organised in Koppuravuru, PedakakaniMandal, on 28th December 2022, following free eyewear distribution on 02-01-2023 to 683 residents along with accidental insurance to 21 grama/ward volunteers. Few of the CSR activities they conducted in the past are - Bajrang Naari Ruthuvu • A drive to raise awareness on menstrual health and hygiene amongst the unlettered woman & distribute 7 sanitary pads for 500 women every month for a period of one year. Bajrang Mega blood donation drive • On 19th December, 2021, Bajrang Foundation conducted a Mega Blood Donation Drive with an intent to donate blood to Thalassemia affected children. On a single day, in a single camp, Bajrang Foundation amassed 1469 units of blood marking it as the largest blood donation camp in South India. The blood was donated to Government General Hospital of Guntur (453 units) and TSCS Hyderabad (1016 units) exclusively. • On the eve of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday, on 21st December 2021, blood transfusions were started (tinyurl.com/2ab3j5bv). Bajrang Volunteer examination • An exam on government schemes and programs was conducted for 5243 Grama/Ward volunteers appointed by the state government.

• To educate the volunteers thoroughly on the government schemes, a 1000 questions bank was released prior to the examination.

• Rs. 100000, Rs. 50000, Rs. 25000 was awarded to the first three winners along with a consolation prize of Rs. 5000 to 50 village volunteers. Bajrang’s Plastic eradication drives • In accordance with the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy’s call to achieve “Plastic free Andhra Pradesh by 2027”, Bajrang Foundation conducted the following programs • BajrangBhajagovindam& Carmel Matha Drive - Mr.AmbatiMurali Krishna, along with his team ascended the Tirumala Hill & Carmel Matha hill by foot clearing the plastic waste along the way. Steel water bottles and cloth bags were distributed to the devotees along the hill path.

• Bajrang Beach cleaning - 75 Bajrang Foundation volunteers along with Mr.Ambati Murali Krishna collected & handed over the waste on Pandurangapuram beach to the Marine Duty workers for recycling. The activities garnered a lot of support & participation from the local people (more details at bajrangurban.com/csr). Mr.Ambati Murali Krishna has a vast experience of implementing the laying of National Highways, drip irrigation & infrastructure projects, railways, etc., Mr.Ambati Murali Krishna started constructing Guntur’s first high-rise apartments-Green Grace, under his own firm-Bajrang Urban Infra Private Limited (BUIPL). Speaking to him, he mentioned that he follows the Gandhian vision of an ideal village. He also made a call to the other corporates to enrich their motherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)