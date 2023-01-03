HC directs maintenance of status quo on shops on DUSIB land

The Delhi High Court has ordered maintenance of status quo with regard to ''unauthorised'' shops in possession of the members of Khanpur Market Association built on land allegedly belonging to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Justice Amit Mahajan issued notice to DUSIB on the petition by the association and ordered, ''In the meantime, till the next date of hearing the respondents are directed to maintain the status quo with regard to the shops in possession of the members of the petitioner association''. The petitioner said its members are in possession of shops in question for more than the last 50 years but on December 27, 2022 DUSIB issued a public notice directing that the belongings from the earmarked shops be removed within seven days.

The notice alleged the earmarked shops were constructed unauthorisedly on the land belonging to DUSIB.

The petitioner claimed the notice was issued without any opinion being formed by the appropriate government on Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study, which is mandatory in terms of the provisions of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The court listed the case for hearing on February 14.

