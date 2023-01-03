Left Menu

PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha on January 27, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday. The interaction will be held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium here, it said.The wait is over

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 18:27 IST
PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday. The interaction will be held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium here, it said.

''The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramod will interact with students, parents, and teachers. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors,'' the ministry said in a tweet. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023